Monaghan v Tyrone: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Monaghan v Tyrone: TV info.

Monaghan take on Tyrone in the Allianz Football League this weekend, and the match will be broadcast on TV.

With two rounds of the league to go, both Ulster counties are in danger of relegation, with bottom side Donegal waiting to pounce on any slip-ups.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Monaghan v Tyrone on TV this weekend.

When does Monaghan v Tyrone take place?

Monaghan host Tyrone in Clones on Sunday March 19th, with throw-in scheduled for 1.45pm.

🏐#AllianzLeagues Senior Football League ⚪️🔵Monaghan🔴⚪️@TyroneGAALive

📆Sun the 19th of March

🕢1:45pm

📍 @ClonesGAA

📺 Live on @SportTG4 🎫THIS IS AN ALL TICKET GAME please purchase your tickets in advance https://t.co/olR3qKZIqB or in selected Centra & SuperValu stores pic.twitter.com/tcviMQyZhh — @monaghangaa (@monaghangaa) March 16, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on TG4, as the first part of a Gaelic football double-header, before the 3.45pm throw-in between Donegal and Mayo.

Micheál Ó Domhnaill will introduce coverage of the double-bill at 1.15pm, before a deferred screening of the Allianz Hurling League clash between Waterford v Kilkenny follows at 5.35pm.

Our Senior Footballers are back in action this Sunday against @monaghangaa. 🎟 Tickets are available to purchase in-store and online, more info 👉🏻 https://t.co/hk7UMKVfFP 👦🏻 Entry for U16's is free and does not require a ticket. Student/OAP rate is available.#RiseAgain pic.twitter.com/6mWuWeemPz — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) March 14, 2023

2023 so far.

Monaghan and Tyrone have identical records so far this season, with both having won two matches and lost three.

Defeats to Armagh and Kerry kicked off the year for Monaghan, before they bounced back by securing back-to-back wins over Donegal and Roscommon.

The most recent outing for Vinny Corey’s men saw them lose to Galway by a score of 1-13 to 0-10.

Tyrone began by losing to Roscommon, before picking up a victory against Donegal in Omagh.

Successive defeats then came against Galway and Mayo, before they beat Kerry 1-15 to 2-09 in their most recent game.

