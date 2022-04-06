Meath manager Eamonn Murray slams AFLW as “dreadful stuff” with “no skill at all” involved

Eamonn Murray slams AFLW.

Meath ladies football manager Eamonn Murray has aired his frustration at the prospect of losing Vicki Wall to AFLW later this year.

Wall, who was instrumental in the Royal County’s All-Ireland success last year, is set to follow a number of her compatriots down under to compete in Australian rules football’s top league for female players.

The news was all but confirmed by Murray, who made no secret of his disdain for the sport when speaking at a press afternoon ahead of the Lidl National League Division One final this weekend.

Eamonn Murray: “There’s no skill at all.”

“Of course that’s going to happen,” he said. “That is going to happen, yeah. I’d say we’re losing Vikki now in September and I don’t know how many more we’ll lose. I don’t know why you’d want to play that sport because it’s dreadful stuff to watch. I can’t understand it. There’s no skill at all.”

The revelation that the 23-year-old will be heading to Australia comes on the back of Tipperary native Orla O’Dwyer, of the Brisbane Lions, becoming the first Irishwoman to be selected in AFLW All-Australian team, and the first Irish person to achieve the feat since the legendary Jim Stynes was named in the men’s team back in 1993.

Mayo legend Cora Staunton, of the Greater Western Sydney Giants, had also made the initial 40-player shortlist but failed to make the final cut.

Vikki Wall set for Aussie move.

After helping Meath to their first every All-Ireland success last year, Wall was named as the 2021 TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year, which might go some way to explaining Murray’s disappointment at bidding farewell to her.

“Can’t do anything about it,” he added of the situation. “But that’s the problem we have. She’s getting a good contract I’m sure over there, plus she’s good at talking Irish and all that stuff. I don’t begrudge it to her like.”

The Lidl National League Division One final will be contested between Donegal and Meath this coming Sunday. The game will get underway at 4pm and will be broadcast live on TG4, after the Division Two decider between Armagh and Kerry.

