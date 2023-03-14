Meath v Dublin: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Meath v Dublin: TV info.

Meath take on Dublin in the Allianz Football League this weekend, and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

The old rivals will go head-to-head in the penultimate round of the 2023 campaign, for what will be their first league meeting since the Covid-hit 2020 season.

This time, they will face off in Division 2, and a win for Dublin will go a long way to ensuring that their stint in the second tier is a short one.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Meath v Dublin on TV this weekend.

When does Meath v Dublin take place?

Meath host Dublin in Navan on Saturday March 18th, with throw-in at Páirc Tailteann scheduled for 3pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2, as the first part of a Gaelic football double-header, with the Division 1 clash between Armagh and Galway wrapping up the broadcast.

Damian Lawlor will present the coverage, with analysis coming from Ciaran Whielan and Enda McGinley.

2023 so far.

Despite putting in some under-par performances, Dublin look well-placed for an immediate return back to Division 1.

Dessie Farrell’s men sit in second place in the Division 2 table, after they won their opening four matches, before losing to leaders Derry by a solitary point on March 4th.

Meath have been inconsistent under the management of Colm O’Rourke, winning their opening two matches before losing their next two.

The most recent outing for the Royal County saw them draw 17 points apiece with Limerick, a result which leaves them fifth in the table with two games to go.

Read More About: allianz leagues, Dublin, Gaelic Football, meath