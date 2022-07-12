Meath v Donegal: Throw-in time and TV details for All-Ireland Ladies Football semi-final

Meath v Donegal: TV details.

Meath v Donegal is one of two All-Ireland Ladies Football semi-finals on TV this weekend, as four counties look to book their spot in the final on July 31st.

The match will pit the All-Ireland champions against a county that has never won the Championship before, and you can find out everything you need to know about Meath v Donegal below.

When does Meath v Donegal take place?

Meath and Donegal will face off at Croke Park on Saturday July 16th, with a throw-in time of 4pm.

It will be the second match of a semi-final double-header, with the other game between Mayo and Kerry throwing in at 2pm.

How can I watch Meath v Donegal on TV?

Both semi-finals will be broadcast live on TG4 with coverage getting underway at 1.30pm. They will also be available to watch on TG4 Player.

How did we get here?

Meath kicked off their Championship campaign by winning both matches of their Leinster round robin, against Westmeath and Dublin, thus topping the group.

Dublin got their revenge by beating the Royal County in the Leinster Final, before Meath topped a group consisting of Armagh and Monaghan to clinch their place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

It was at this stage that they pipped Galway last weekend, winning 1-12 to 1-11, thanks to Emma Duggan‘s last-minute point.

Donegal’s journey.

Donegal overcame Cavan in their Ulster semi-final before losing out to Armagh in the provincial final on May 22nd.

They then finished second behind Cork and ahead of Waterford to take their place in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

It was here that they stunned five-time champions Dublin, beating them by a score of 3-07 to 1-07 in Carrick-on-Shannon.

What is at stake?

Having won the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time last year, Meath will be doing everything to ensure they’re back in the final this time around.

For Donegal, the prize at stake is a place in their first ever All-Ireland Final.

Read More About: donegal, Ladies Football, meath