Meath captain Shane McEntee to miss remainder of season due to peacekeeping tour

Shane McEntee to miss remainder of season.

Meath will be without captain Shane McEntee for the remainder of the season as he heads to Mali for a peacekeeping tour with the Irish Defence Forces.

McEntee has played all four of his county’s Allianz League games to date but has confirmed that an appearance for his club St Peter’s Dunboyne at the weekend will be his final one for a while.

Best wishes to our club senior footballer and Meath senior football captain Shane McEntee who played his last game today before leaving for a peacekeeping tour of duty in Mali with the Irish Defence Forces 🇮🇪

Shane McEntee: “I’ll be watching from afar.”

“Last Saturday marked my last outing on the football field for the time being,” he said.

“It has been an incredible honour to captain my county over the last 12 months and while it won’t be easy watching on from afar, I am extremely excited about deploying on my first overseas mission with the Irish Defence Forces.

“These two passions in my life have complemented each other brilliantly, with many of the lessons learned in one field being equally applicable to the other. I look forward to drawing on these experiences and gaining many more over the next six months.”

Meath v Cork.

McEntee, the son of Meath manager Andy, has made over 50 appearances for his county since his debut in 2016.

Meath are currently sitting in fifth place in the Allianz Football League Division 2, after losing their opening two games to Galway and Roscommon before picking up draws against Down and Offaly.

The Royal County’s first game without their captain will come against Cork this coming Sunday and will be broadcast live on TG4’s App.

You can find out more details about where to watch the game via this link.

