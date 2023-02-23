Mayo v Tyrone: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Mayo v Tyrone: Throw-in time and TV info.

Mayo face Tyrone in the Allianz Football League this weekend and you’ll find everything you need to know, including TV info and throw-in time, in this article.

Kevin McStay‘s Mayo team are coming into the game on the back of a strong win over Kerry last weekend, while Tyrone’s joint managers Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan will need to dust their team down after a defeat to Galway.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Division 1 clash between Mayo and Tyrone this weekend.

What day does Mayo v Tyrone take place and what is the throw-in time?

Mayo host Tyrone in Castlebar on Saturday February 25th, with throw-in scheduled for 7pm.

Ticket, Traffic and match day information for next Saturday's Round 4 of the Allianz National Football league match Mayo V Tyrone in Hastings Insurance MacHale Park Details Below 🔽https://t.co/HBlxlShU7W#mayogaa pic.twitter.com/rqyAVRFYKs — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) February 22, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on TG4, with coverage introduced by Micheál Ó Domhnaill at 6.30pm.

2023 so far.

Mayo secured their first win of the campaign last Saturday night, when they convincingly beat Kerry by a score of 2-14 to 1-10.

Prior to that, they started their season with draws against Galway and Armagh.

Tyrone lost their opening game against Roscommon by a score of 3-11 to 1-12, before bouncing back to beat Donegal 0-16 to 0-08.

A second defeat came last Sunday, when the Red Hand County were on the wrong end of a 0-16 to 0-13 scoreline against Galway.

Our Senior Footballers face @MayoGAA in Castlebar this Saturday evening. 🎟 Tickets are available to purchase in-store and online, more info 👉🏻 https://t.co/hk7UMKVfFP 👦🏻 Entry for U16's is free and does not require a ticket. Student/OAP rate is available.#RiseAgain pic.twitter.com/z58OSDrnG4 — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) February 22, 2023

What happened in 2022?

The two counties faced off in Omagh on March 19th, in their first competitive meeting since Tyrone beat Mayo in the 2021 All-Ireland Final.

Tyrone won again this time around, by a score of 0-11 0-09, but it was Mayo who would go on to finish second in the Division 1 table, before going on to lose the final to Kerry.

