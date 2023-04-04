Mayo v Roscommon: Day, throw-in time and TV info for Connacht SFC quarter-final

Mayo v Roscommon: TV info.

Mayo and Roscommon kick off their Championship campaigns this weekend, and the match between the two neighbours will be broadcast on TV.

Just a week after winning the Allianz Football League crown, Mayo’s seven-decade long quest for All-Ireland success resumes.

Kevin McStay‘s men take on Roscommon in the Connacht quarter-final, on what will be a busy opening weekend of action up and down the lands.

Here’s how you can watch Mayo v Roscommon on TV.

When does Mayo v Roscommon take place?

Mayo host Roscommon at MacHale Park on Sunday April 9th, with throw-in scheduled for 4pm.

Our Senior footballers are out in the Connacht GAA Championship this Sunday at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park. Tickets for the quarter finals are now on sale, get yours here! ⤵️⤵️⤵️https://t.co/BcmT9HhcNc

#GAABelong #mayogaa pic.twitter.com/7eNG7GHopY — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) April 3, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2, with Joanne Cantwell presenting coverage from 3.15pm.

Analysis will be provided by Ciaran Whelan, Lee Keegan and Peter Canavan.

2023 so far.

Mayo were crowned league champions after finishing top of the table in Division 1, and beating Galway in the final at Croke Park last Sunday.

Roscommon finished third in the Division 1 table, with a record of four wins and three defeats, one of which came at the hands of Sunday’s opponents on March 5th.

With the league behind us, it’s now time for the championship. We travel to Castlebar on Sunday to take on Mayo. Advance ticket sales only from SuperValu and Centra stores or online ➡️ https://t.co/JnvOBybGbJ#RosGAA #Win200Grand pic.twitter.com/emq9SQjSqJ — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) April 3, 2023

What is at stake?

The winners of the contest will go on to face provincial champions Galway in the Connacht semi-final on April 22nd.

Due to their respective performances in the league, both Mayo and Roscommon are already assured of their spots in the new All-Ireland group stage, which gets underway in May.

