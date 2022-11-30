GAA reject Mayo proposal for LGBTQ+ support on jerseys

Mayo LGBTQ+ proposal rejected.

The GAA has rejected Mayo’s application to wear rainbow numbers on their jerseys in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Mayo asked the GAA for permission to wear the jerseys during their 2023 National Football League campaign, after being approached by charity partner Mindspace Mayo.

GAA reject Mayo proposal.

However, the proposal has been turned down by Croke Park officials, who feel that jerseys should not be changed, although they are happy for players to wear rainbow laces or armbands.

According to the Western People, the Mayo board were informed last month that the application had been declined, with secretary Dermot Butler describing the response as “a bit disingenuous.”

The news comes amid the ongoing controversies at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, where seven European nations were told that their captains couldn’t wear rainbow armbands last week, in a last-minute change of heart.

LGBTQ+ controversies at the World Cup.

The German team responded by placing their hands over their mouths in their team photo ahead of their opening game against Japan, in what was a dig at Fifa for attempting to silence them.

Mindspace Mayo is based in Castlebar and is a free anf confidential service for people aged between 12 and 25.

The charity aims to provide a welcoming space for young people to get information or have a chat one–to-one with a support worker, whether they are stressed at school, college or work or concerned about their health.

Mindspace Mayo also provides support for young people who wish to discuss sexuality, gender identity or relationships.

Read More About: GAA, mayo