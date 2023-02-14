Mayo v Kerry: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Mayo v Kerry: TV info.

Mayo face Kerry in the Allianz Football League this weekend, and you can find out how to watch the match on TV below.

These two counties have enjoyed some epic battles over the years and this weekend’s Division 1 clash should be no different.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Mayo v Kerry on TV.

When does Mayo v Kerry take place?

Mayo host Kerry in Castlebar on Saturday February 18th, with throw-in scheduled for 7pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

Micheál Ó Domhnaill will present live coverage of the game on TG4, with the broadcast getting underway at 7.10pm.

2023 Allianz League so far.

Both sides have had rocky starts to the 2023 league campaign, with Mayo and Kerry currently sitting fifth and third in the table respectively.

Kerry were beaten by Donegal in their opening fixture in Ballybofey, with a last-gasp Patrick McBrearty securing a 0-13 1-9 victory for the Ulster side.

Jack O’Connor’s side made amends during the second weekend of the campaign, with a 3-16 to 0-14 victory over Monaghan in Killarney.

Mayo have drawn both of their opening matches, first against Galway in Castlebar, before letting a five-point lead slip against Armagh on February 5th.

🏐 Kerry travel to Mayo in the 2023 Allianz Football League, Division 1 Round 3. TICKETS https://t.co/UtQ7vWUoto and in selected Centra & SuperValu stores.#WeAreKerry #CiarraíAbú pic.twitter.com/RGHfgfXF1r — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) February 13, 2023

What happened in 2022?

Kerry and Mayo finished first and second respectively in the regular league campaign last year, with a 1-12 to 0-14 victory for the Kingdom in Tralee helping them to top the table.

Mayo would lose twice more to Kerry over the coming months, first in the Division 1 Final at Croke Park in April, before tasting defeat in the All-Ireland quarter-final at the same venue in June.

Read More About: allianz leagues, kerry, mayo