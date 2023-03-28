Mayo v Galway: Day, time and TV info for Allianz Football League Division 1 final

Mayo v Galway: TV info.

Mayo and Galway face off in the Allianz Football League Division 1 final this weekend, and the match will be broadcast on TV.

Very little could separate the two Connacht rivals in the main section of the league, as they both finished on 10 points with Mayo having the superior scoring difference.

The top two will go head-to-head for the right to be called Allianz League champions for the next year, and here’s everything you need to know about watching Mayo v Galway on TV.

When does Mayo v Galway take place?

Mayo v Galway will take place at Croke Park on Sunday April 2nd, with throw-in confirmed for 4pm.

The dates and times for this weekend's four Allianz Football League finals have been fixed. Croke Park will host a double-header of Division 3 and Division 4 Finals on Saturday, and a double-header of Division 1 and Division 2 Finals on Sunday. #AllianzLeagues #GAABelong — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 27, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on TG4 as the second part of a league final double-header, following the Division 2 Final between Derry and Dublin, which begins at the same venue at 1.45pm.

TG4’s coverage will begin at 1pm on Sunday and will wrap up a bumper weekend of divisional finals on the channel, with Sligo and Wicklow facing off at 5pm on Saturday, followed by Fermanagh v Cavan at 7.15pm on the same night.

Our Senior footballers are back in Croke Park for this weekends Allianz League Division one Final. 🎟️ Advance Ticket Sales Only Tickets available here: ⤵️⤵️⤵️https://t.co/jGEBduHqAN#mayogaa pic.twitter.com/AMOdDkMgTT — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) March 27, 2023

2023 so far.

The 2023 Division campaign will end as it began, with a clash between Mayo and Galway.

On that occasion back in January, a last-gasp kick from Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue sealed a draw for his side, which was followed up by another deadlock against Armagh a week later.

Kevin McStay’s men then went on to secure four wins in-a-row, before last weekend’s defeat to Monaghan.

Galway lost to Roscommon the week after their draw with Mayo, before getting a first win against Tyrone on February 19th.

Another draw with Donegal would follow, before they gained their place in the final by winning three games on-the-bounce at the end of the campaign.

Galway haven’t been crowned league champions since 1981, while Mayo most recently won the title in 2019.

