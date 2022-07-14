Tailteann Cup winner Luke Loughlin opens up on addiction battle

Luke Loughlin speaks about his addiction.

Westmeath footballer Luke Loughlin has opened up on his battle with addiction, just days after winning the Tailteann Cup with his county at Croke Park.

Loughlin was part of the Westmeath side that overcame Cavan last Saturday, and for the 27-year-old, it was the culmination of a year-long battle to overcome an alcohol and drug addiction.

Luke Loughlin: “It was ruining my life.”

The forward spoke openly to RTE’s Sinead Hussey on Thursday’s edition of Morning Ireland, and outlined the depths from which he has come back to lift silverware for his county.

“A year ago I was in a very bad place, and I had to come to terms with an addiction to alcohol and drugs,” he explained.

“Basically, my addiction was anything that could take me out of reality. I was ruining my life every time. It was like there was a big button on my chest, ‘self-destruct’, time and time again, and this was going on for 10 years.”

A life-changing experience.

In July 2021, Loughlin entered the Cuan Mhuire addiction centre and stayed there for three months, something he regards as a life-changing experience.

“It changed my life,” he says. “I was able to focus on myself for the first time ever. I was able to deal with the problems that I had from when I child. I was able to deal with my addiction. Like, I didn’t know that I had an addiction but I can see now that the problems I had were just crazy.

“I could go on the beer for two weeks or go missing for two weeks and missing from work. I was so consumed by what other people thought about me and about my image. I was so insecure about the way I looked.”

12 months on.

In the bowels of Croke Park ahead of Westmeath’s success last Saturday, Loughlin took a moment to remember all of those who have helped him over the past year.

“This time last year, a video went around of me asleep at the side of a train track. I was on a bender for two months. In the middle of that two months, I had ten days in bed and then I went drinking again, and drugs, obviously. And another five days in bed.”

“I just thought about all of the people that messaged me just saying how it made them feel seeing me healthy and happy. I thought about my mother, who I had put through such hardship the last 10 years and it’s so nice to see a smile on her face.”

