Limerick v Tipperary: Day, time and TV info for Allianz League semi-final clash

Limerick v Tipperary: TV info.

Limerick face Tipperary in the Allianz League Division 1 semi-final this weekend, and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

After five rounds of matches, we now know that Limerick, Tipperary, Cork and Kilkenny will compete in the Division 1 semi-finals, with a place in the final on Easter weekend at stake.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Limerick v Tipperary on TV this weekend.

When does Limerick v Tipperary take place?

Division 1A runners-up Limerick will host Division 1B winners Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday March 25th, with throw-in scheduled for 7.30pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on TG4, with Micheál Ó Domhnaill presenting coverage from 7pm.

The other semi-final between Kilkenny and Cork will be broadcast on the same channel on Sunday, with throw-in scheduled for 4pm.

2023 so far.

Tipperary achieved a 100% winning record from their five matches in Division 1B, with their most recent outing being a 4-28 to 2-16 win over Antrim on Sunday.

Limerick’s only defeat in Division 1A came against Cork on the opening weekend, when they lost to the Rebels by a solitary point.

Both counties missed out on the semi-finals in 2022, and they last played each in the league in January 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic brought a halt to sport around the country.

On that occasion, Limerick came out on top by 2-14 to 0-18, while the three Munster Championship meetings since then have also been won by John Kiely‘s team.

