Limerick v Clare: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Limerick v Clare: TV info.

Limerick and Clare will face off in the Allianz Hurling League this weekend and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

The counties go into the Division 1 A clash on the back of contrasting fortunes on the opening weekend, after Limerick narrowly lost to Cork at Pairc Ui Chaoimh while Clare dismantled Westmeath at Cusack Park.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Limerick v Clare on TV this weekend.

When does Limerick v Clare take place?

Limerick host Clare at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday February 11th, with a throw-in time of 7pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2, with coverage set to begin at 6.30pm.

It will also be available to watch on RTE Player.

What is at stake?

All-Ireland champions Limerick will be looking to bounce back after blowing an eight-point half-time lead against Cork last Saturday night.

John Kiely’s side raced into a 0-16 0-08 lead at the interval, before goals from Robbie O’Flynn and Declan Dalton helped instigate a turnaround for the Rebels.

Limerick were ahead again by 0-22 to 2-14 midway through injury-time, but late points by Patrick Horgan, Conor Lehane and Shane Kingston sealed Cork’s victory.

As for Clare, they’re sitting pretty at the top of the Division 1 A table, thanks to an empathic 4-27 to 0-14 victory over Westmeath on Sunday afternoon.

Mark Rodgers (2), Ian Galvin and Aron Shanagher were the goalscorers for the Banner County on the day, while Aidan McCarthy registered an impressive 10-point haul.

What’s up next ? Limerick v Clare pic.twitter.com/MMd3nB9MKv — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) February 5, 2023

What happened in 2022?

Limerick and Clare played out an 0-18 0-18 draw in the Allianz Hurling League at Cusack Park on March 6th.

Their Munster round robin meeting two months later also ended in a draw, before Limerick beat Clare 1-29 to 0-29 after extra-time in the provincial final on June 5th.

