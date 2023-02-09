Laois v Waterford: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Laois v Waterford: TV info.

Laois take on Waterford in the Allianz Hurling League this weekend, and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

Willie Maher’s first league game in charge of Laois ended in a resounding defeat at the hands of Tipperary last Saturday, before Davy Fitzgerald’s Waterford played out a draw with Dublin on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Allianz National League Division 1 B clash between Laois v Waterford on TV this weekend.

When does Laois v Waterford take place?

Laois will host Waterford at O’Moore Park on Saturday February 11th, with throw-in scheduled for 5pm.

Allianz Hurling League Group 1, Round 2

Waterford v Laois

Sat, Feb 11, 2023 @ 17:00

Venue: O'Moore Park, Portlaoise Advance ticket sales only at https://t.co/a2Xcf78YrO or selected Centra & SuperValu stores pic.twitter.com/SWvUACy2Ye — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) February 9, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on TG4, with Micheál Ó Domhnaill presenting coverage from 4.30pm.

What is at stake?

Laois will certainly be looking to improve on a 2-32 to 0-18 defeat to Tipperary last weekend, which leaves them sitting bottom of the Division 1 B table after round one.

Waterford, meanwhile, were involved in thrilling encounter with Dublin, which they looked to have won as they led by two points in injury-time.

However, the game finished all-square, with the final score reading Waterford 2-19 Dublin 3-16.

What happened in 2022?

On February 13th, Waterford annihilated Laois by 7-31 to 0-19 in round two of the Allianz National League, before going on to lift the title in April.

The O’Moore County’s only victory came against Antrim on March 6th, before they went on to lose all five of their matches in the Leinster Hurling Championship round robin.

Despite their league success, Waterford didn’t fare much better in the summer, winning just one of their four matches in Munster.

