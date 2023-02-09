Kilkenny v Tipperary: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Kilkenny v Tipperary: TV info.

Kilkenny face Tipperary in the Allianz Hurling League this weekend and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

The old rivals go into the Division 1 B clash having won their opening matches last weekend, after Kilkenny beat Antrim and Corrigan Park, while Tipperary trashed Laois at Semple Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Kilkenny v Tipperary on TV this weekend.

When does Kilkenny v Tipperary take place?

Kilkenny will host Tipperary at Nowlan Park on Sunday February 12th, with throw-in scheduled for 1.30pm.

We welcome @TipperaryGAA to UPMC Nowlan Park next Sun 12th Feb for Round 2 of the Allianz HL. Throw-in 1:30pm. Advance ticket sales only at https://t.co/J5tM6saJ9J or selected Centra and Supervalu stores. #kilkennygaa #gaa #allianznhl #wherewebelong #riseagain #⬛️🟨 pic.twitter.com/pnna4ANXyp — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) February 5, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast on TG4 and will be the first part of a live hurling double-header on the channel.

It will be followed by live coverage of Dublin v Antrim, while deferred coverage of the Division 1 A clash between Galway and Cork will wrap up the broadcast.

What is at stake?

Tipperary and Kilkenny sit joint-top of Division 1 B after their wins last weekend.

Derek Lyng’s first Allianz League game in charge of Kilkenny saw the Cats overcome a stubborn Antrim side in Belfast, by a score of 1-18 to 0-15.

Liam Cahill enjoyed a more comfortable afternoon in his first league game in charge of Tipperary, as his side blitzed Laois by a score of 2-32 to 0-18.

Spectacular photo taken by @SportsfileSam during last evenings Allianz Hurling League game between Tipperary & @CLGLaois in @fbd_ie Semple Stadium. pic.twitter.com/WcW4zmJzi3 — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) February 5, 2023

What happened in 2022?

Tipp hosted Kilkenny at Semple Stadium in the league on February 13th, with the home side narrowly winning 1-19 to 1-18.

It was Kilkenny’s only defeat of the campaign, as they finished top of Division 1 B, before losing to Division 1 A runners-up Cork in the league semi-final.

Defeats to Dublin and Waterford contributed to a fourth-place finish in the table for Tipperary.

The Premier County then went on to have a miserable Munster Championship campaign, losing all four of their matches, while Kilkenny won Leinster before losing to Limerick in the All-Ireland Hurling Final.

