Kilkenny v Limerick: Day, throw-in time and TV info for Allianz Hurling League final

Kilkenny v Limerick: TV info.
Kilkenny face Limerick in the Allianz Hurling League final this weekend, and here’s how you can watch the match on TV.
The runners-up in the Division 1 A and B have both made it through to this year’s showpiece, which will be a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland Hurling final.
Limerick came out on top on that occasion, and here’s how you can watch their meeting with Kilkenny on TV this weekend.
When does Kilkenny v Limerick take place?
Kilkenny v Limerick takes place at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday April 9th, with throw-in scheduled for 2pm.
How can I watch the match on TV?
The match will be broadcast live on TG4, with Micheál Ó Domhnaill presenting coverage from 1.15pm.
2023 so far.
Limerick and Kilkenny finished second in Division 1 A and B respectively, finishing second to Cork and Tipperary.
The All-Ireland champions got off to a bad start in the league, losing to Cork by a solitary point on the opening weekend, at the same venue where Sunday’s final will take place.
However, John Kiely’s side then put together a run of four straight wins to secure their place in the semi-final, where they overcame Tipperary by a score of 1-28 to 0-25.
Kilkenny.
Kilkenny opened their campaign with a victory over Antrim, before losing to Tipperary on the second weekend of the league.
They then put together a run of three straight wins, which culminated in a victory over Waterford which saw them pip the Déise to a place in the last four.
The semi-final saw Kilkenny beat Cork by a score of 2-22 to 0-22.
