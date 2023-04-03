Kilkenny v Limerick: Day, throw-in time and TV info for Allianz Hurling League final

Kilkenny v Limerick: TV info.

Kilkenny face Limerick in the Allianz Hurling League final this weekend, and here’s how you can watch the match on TV.

The runners-up in the Division 1 A and B have both made it through to this year’s showpiece, which will be a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland Hurling final.

Limerick came out on top on that occasion, and here’s how you can watch their meeting with Kilkenny on TV this weekend.

When does Kilkenny v Limerick take place?

Kilkenny v Limerick takes place at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday April 9th, with throw-in scheduled for 2pm.

Kilkenny vs @LimerickCLG

🗓️ 9th April

🕰️ 2pm

📍 Páirc Uí Chaoimh This is a fully reserved seating fixture.

Adult €25

Student/OAP €20

Juvenile €5 (Juveniles require a ticket)

Wheelchair & attendant €25 Tickets https://t.co/6KikANywLX or selected Centra & Supervalu stores. pic.twitter.com/jN4N4H39tq — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) March 29, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on TG4, with Micheál Ó Domhnaill presenting coverage from 1.15pm.

2023 so far.

Limerick and Kilkenny finished second in Division 1 A and B respectively, finishing second to Cork and Tipperary.

The All-Ireland champions got off to a bad start in the league, losing to Cork by a solitary point on the opening weekend, at the same venue where Sunday’s final will take place.

However, John Kiely’s side then put together a run of four straight wins to secure their place in the semi-final, where they overcame Tipperary by a score of 1-28 to 0-25.

Can’t wait for this Final on Sunday 9th April pic.twitter.com/DM4aGgJCDf — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) March 29, 2023

Kilkenny.

Kilkenny opened their campaign with a victory over Antrim, before losing to Tipperary on the second weekend of the league.

They then put together a run of three straight wins, which culminated in a victory over Waterford which saw them pip the Déise to a place in the last four.

The semi-final saw Kilkenny beat Cork by a score of 2-22 to 0-22.

Read More About: allianz leagues, Kilkenny, Limerick