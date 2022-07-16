Kilkenny and Limerick name teams for All-Ireland Final

Kilkenny and Limerick teams.

Kilkenny and Limerick have named their teams for Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling Final at Croke Park.

Limerick manager John Kiely and Kilkenny’s Brian Cody have both named unchanged line-ups, as the counties go head-to-head for the right to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Limerick missing Cian Lynch.

For Limerick, this means that they remain without the talismanic Cian Lynch, who reportedly suffered a twisted ankle during training.

The Patrickswell man has struggled with injuries all year but came on as a substitute to help Limerick over the line in their semi-final victory over Galway.

Lynch and Peter Casey are the only absentees from the side that beat Cork in last year’s All-Ireland decider, with the Treaty County hoping to become the first side to win three consecutive All-Irelands since Kilkenny’s four-in-a-row of 2006-2009.

Kilkenny name unchanged team.

As for Kilkenny, they also name an unchanged team from their semi-final victory over Clare. Richie Reid will captain the team as the Cats look to take home a first All-Ireland title since 2015.

The All-Ireland Hurling Final takes place on Sunday July 17th at Croke Park, with a throw-in time of 3.30pm.

The showpiece will be broadcast live on RTE 1, with coverage beginning at 2pm. It will also be shown on Sky Sports Arena, where coverage will start at 2.30pm.

For those outside the country, the match will be available to watch on GAAGO.

The starting teams are as follows:

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy (Glenmore); Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan); Michael Carey (Young Irelands), Richie Reid (c, Ballyhale Shamrocks), Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels); Cian Kenny (James Stephens), Conor Browne (James Stephens); TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan), Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan); Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks).

Limerick: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Seán Finn (Bruff), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Barry Nash (South Liberties); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (c, Adare), Dan Morrissey (Ahane); William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon); Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock).

