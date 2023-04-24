Kilkenny v Galway: Day, throw-in time and TV info for Leinster SHC clash

Kilkenny v Galway: TV info.

Kilkenny take on Galway in the Leinster Hurling Championship this weekend, and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

Both counties began their 2023 Championship campaigns with wins over the weekend, and they now occupy the top two spots in the table.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Kilkenny against Galway this weekend.

When does Kilkenny v Galway take place?

Kilkenny face Galway at Nowlan Park on Bank Holiday Sunday April 30th. Throw-in is scheduled for 2pm.

No change to the Kilkenny lineout for this evening’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship vs Westmeath in UPMC Nowlan Park pic.twitter.com/Ln3HVUklaS — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) April 22, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2 as the first part of a hurling double-header.

Coverage on the channel will begin at 1.30pm and the match will be followed by the Munster Championship meeting between Cork and Waterford, which begins at 4pm.

REPORT: Evan Niland scored 0-13, including seven points from play, as @Galway_GAA earned a vital @gaaleinster SHC victory against @OfficialWexGAA at Pearse Stadium #GAA — The GAA (@officialgaa) April 22, 2023

What it at stake?

After one round of games, both Kilkenny and Galway occupy the top two spots in the table which would secure places in this year’s Leinster final.

Galway defeated Wexford by a score of 0-24 to 2-12 in their opening game, while Kilkenny dismantled Westmeath by a score of 0-29 to 0-07.

The Leinster champions will advance to the semi-final of the All-Ireland, while the runners-up will take their place in the quarter-final.

Kilkenny are hoping to win their third provincial title in-a-row, and their 75th overall, while Galway will look to lift the trophy for the first time since 2018.

The Cats defeated the Tribesmen in last year’s Leinster final at Croke Park, by a score of 0-22 to 0-17.

