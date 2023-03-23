Kilkenny v Cork: Day, time and TV info for Allianz League semi-final clash

Kilkenny v Cork: TV info.

Kilkenny face Cork in the Allianz League Division 1 semi-final this weekend, and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

After five rounds of matches, we now know that Limerick, Tipperary, Cork and Kilkenny will compete in the Division 1 semi-finals, with a place in the final on Easter weekend at stake.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Kilkenny v Cork on TV this weekend.

When does Kilkenny v Cork take place?

Division 1B runners-up Kilkenny will host Division 1A winners Cork at Nowlan Park on Sunday March 26th, with throw-in scheduled for 4pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on TG4, as part of a bumper afternoon of GAA action.

Micheál Ó Domhnaill will present coverage from 1pm, ahead of the 1.45pm Allianz Football League throw-in between Galway and Kerry.

Kilkenny v Cork will follow, before deferred coverage the Dublin footballers taking on Louth begins at 5.40pm.

The other Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final between Limerick and Tipperary will be broadcast on the same channel on Saturday night, with throw-in scheduled for 7.30pm.

This Sunday 26th March, Cork face Kilkenny in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi Final at 4:00pm in UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny. Advance ticket sales only here https://t.co/qPftnHe6bl or selected Centra and Supervalu stores.#sportsdirectireland #BorntoPlay pic.twitter.com/g8bG9iEtpB — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) March 23, 2023

2023 so far.

Cork topped Division 1A with a record of four wins and a draw from their fives matches, with their draw coming in their final outing against Clare last weekend.

Kilkenny squeezed into the semi-final by virtue of a two-point victory over Waterford in their final game.

The Cats had an overall record of four wins and one defeat in Division 1B, with their only loss coming against group winners Tipperary.

Kilkenny and Cork also met in last year’s Division 1 semi-final, with the Rebels coming out on top by a score of 1-27 to 2-20.

