Kilkenny v Clare: TV details, throw-in time and team news for All-Ireland semi-final

Kilkenny v Clare: TV details.

Kilkenny v Clare is one of two All-Ireland hurling semi-finals on TV this weekend, as the last four look to book a place in the final.

After winning a pulsating quarter-final against Wexford on June 18th, Clare will now come up against Leinster champions Kilkenny in what should be another thrilling hurling showcase.

Both counties are hoping to get their hands on the Liam MacCarthy Cup, which hasn’t been won by Kilkenny since 2015, or by Clare since 2013.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this weekend’s meeting between the two counties.

When does Kilkenny v Clare take place?

Kilkenny v Clare takes place this Saturday July 2nd at Croke Park in Dublin, with a throw-in time of 5.30pm.

Tipperary native, Fergal Horgan, will referee the Saturday's clash between Clare and Kilkenny. pic.twitter.com/sGOeHluEYm — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) June 27, 2022

Will Kilkenny v Clare be on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on both RTE 2 and Sky Sports Arena. It will also be shown on GAA GO for viewers outside of the UK & Ireland at a cost of €10.

What is at stake?

Kilkenny and Clare will be playing for the right to face Limerick or Galway in this year’s All-Ireland Hurling Championship Final on July 17th.

Having lifted the trophy on 36 occasions, Kilkenny are the most successful county in the history of the competition, but will view a seven-year gap since their last success as far too long a wait.

Manager Brian Cody has led the Cats to 11 of those victories and will be aiming to into a first final since they lost to Tipperary in 2019.

Clare have won the final on four occasions, with the most recent of those coming nine years ago, when they defeated Cork after a replay.

The Banner haven’t been back in the final since and will be looking to put that right on Saturday.

How did we get here?

Kilkenny went directly into the semi-final by virtue of winning the Leinster Final against Galway on June 4th. However, they did finish second behind the Tribesman in the provincial round robin, winning three and losing two out of five matches.

After losing the Munster Final to Limerick, Clare entered the All-Ireland series at the quarter-final stage, where they beat Wexford by a score of 1-24 to 3-14.

Clare did finish top of the Munster table though, pipping Limerick to top spot on points difference.

What is the team news?

Team news will be updated in due course.

