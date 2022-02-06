Kieran McGeeney is “laughing” at anyone writing off Dublin

Kieran McGeeney not writing off Dublin.

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney has said that he is laughing at anyone who is writing off Dublin on the back of their poor results.

The Dubs have lost their opening two Allianz Football League matches of 2022, the first at the hands of Armagh last week, and the second courtesy of Kerry’s victory in Tralee on Saturday night.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has put the results down to the county going through a “transitional period,” while also saying after the game that “that doesn’t mean that we don’t want to be really competitive and as competitive as you can be come summer.”

Kieran McGeeney on Dublin.

McGeeney, for one, does expect Dublin to be competitive once again and he had similar feelings about Tyrone, who his side beat on Sunday.

“Tyrone are All-Ireland champions,” he said after Armagh’s 2-14 to 0-14 victory over the Red Hand county.

The story of the game should have been Armagh's continued resurgence, but it's the red mist that dominates the headlines. Feargal Logan and Kieran McGeeney react to an explosive league derby at the Athletic Grounds. More 👉 https://t.co/lpVpqPD81d#bbcgaa #gaa pic.twitter.com/8vOemPmswy — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) February 6, 2022

“It’s not trying to undermine two good points but they got a hammering from Kerry (in the 2021 Football League) and came back and won the All-Ireland Final.

“I’m laughing at the way people are talking about Dublin too. One thing changes a game and everybody’s writing them off and you’ve Con O’Callaghan and Cooper and these boys all itching to get back. Teams don’t become poor overnight.”

Armagh v Tyrone.

McGeeney was speaking after a remarkable end to the Armagh and Tyrone match, which saw referee send off five players in injury time – four for Tyrone and one for Armagh – and afterwards, Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan stated that he had never seen anything like it before.

“It’s unique to me in football, I don’t know if anybody has ever come across four on the bounce like that. Obviously, it wasn’t a good incident for us, it didn’t suit us to get involved at that stage, in a sense that the clock was critical to Armagh.

“Let’s look at it in the colder light of day, let’s study the video. There are fair checks and balances in Croke Park to deal with these sorts of things and we’ll see where we get to now.”

Padraig Hampsey, Kieran McGeary, Peter Harte and Michael McKernan were the Tyrone players who were sent off in the dying minutes, with Armagh’s Greg McCabe getting the same punishment for his part in the fracas.

Read More About: armagh, Dublin, GAA, kieran mcgeeney