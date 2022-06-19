Kieran Kingston defends Cork players for missing goal opportunites

Kieran Kingston defends Cork players.

Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston has said that his players were right to go for goal on a number of occasions during their All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Galway on Saturday.

The Rebels were eliminated from the Championship after suffering a 2-19 to 1-21 defeat to the Tribesmen, and Kingston’s men have been left to rue some missed goal chances, when points could have been alternative options. Despite this, Kingston felt that his players did the right thing on each occasion.

Kieran Kingston: “Missing a goal isn’t a mistake.”

“If you’re through, like those chances were, you have to go for them,” he told RTE afterwards.”They’re not errors if you’re doing the right thing. Missing a goal, we don’t ever see that as a mistake. If taking a shot is the right thing then we would encourage that.

“If it’s a miss it’s a miss. I would never criticise players for making a mistake or having a miss when they are doing the right thing.”

Cork resilience.

Cork were resilient in the second half as the game slipped away from them and Kingston paid tribute to the attitude of his players.

“I thought our lads showed real character in the second half, playing into that breeze, they never threw the towel in and I’m proud of the way they reacted to that first half because they could have thrown the towel in, conceding soft scores and then missing on the other side.

“They never did. I’m proud that they didn’t do that and we probably at least deserved a draw out of the game.”

Galway will now go on to face Limerick in the All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday July 3rd, with Clare taking on Kilkenny on Saturday July 2nd.

Read More About: All-Ireland, cork gaa, Hurling, kieran kingston