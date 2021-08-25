Kerry v Tyrone takes place on Saturday.

Kerry v Tyrone is set to go ahead this Saturday after it was postponed twice, in order to give Tyrone more time to prepare following a Covid outbreak in their squad.

Tyrone back in training.

Tyrone joint-manager Fergal Lohan has confirmed that all of the county’s senior players are back training as focus turns to the task of overcoming Kerry and reaching the All-Ireland Final.

Already waiting in the final are Mayo, who beat Dublin a fortnight ago, and here’s everything you need to know about the second All-Ireland Football semi-final.

Kerry v Tyrone: What time and TV channel is it on?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2, RTE Player and Sky Sports Arena, with coverage beginning at 2.30 pm ahead of a 3.30 pm throw-in.

Viewers outside Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

If you miss any of the action, there will be highlights the following night on The Sunday Game at 9.30 pm on RTE 2.

What is at stake?

The chance to face Mayo in the final and take Sam Maguire out of Dublin for the first time since 2014.

Dublin’s quest for a seventh All-Ireland victory in a row was ended with that extra time defeat to Mayo at Croke Park, leaving the men in green and red to battle it out with Kerry or Tyrone for the coveted trophy.

Aside from Dublin, Kerry are the most recent county to win the All-Ireland Football Championship, taking home a record 37th in 2014.

Tyrone are on the hunt for their fourth All-Ireland, having previously won in 2003, 2005 and 2008.

Both Kerry (2015 and 2019) and Tyrone (2018) lost in finals to Dublin during that incredible winning sequence from the boys from the capital.

Kerry v Tyrone: Previous meetings.

Kerry and Tyrone developed quite a rivalry during the 2000s, with the latter beating the former in both the 2005 and 2008 All-Ireland Finals.

The Munster men have had the best things recently, beating their Ulster nemeses in both the 2015 and 2019 semi-finals.

The overall record in the All-Ireland Championship between the two counties has Kerry win four meetings compared to Tyrone’s three.

What are the odds?

Paddy Power have Kerry as strong favourites, pricing The Kingdom at just 1/6, while Tyrone can be backed at 5/1.

The draw is 12/1 and if that transpires, 20 minutes of extra time will be played.

