Kerry v Monaghan: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Kerry v Monaghan: TV details.

Kerry and Monaghan face off in the Allianz Football League this weekend and here’s how you can watch the match on TV.

Both counties go into the match on the back of opening day defeats, after Monaghan were beaten 1-14 to 1-12 by Armagh last Saturday, before Kerry lost out to Donegal by a single score on Sunday.

The sides will be looking to bounce back in what should be an intriguing encounter at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. Here’s everything you need to know about watching Kerry v Monaghan on TV.

When does Kerry v Monaghan take place?

Kerry and Monaghan will play each other in an Allianz Football League Division 1 clash on Sunday February 5th, with throw-in scheduled for 1.30pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be the first of a live double-header on the channel, and will be followed by a 3.30pm throw-in between Armagh and Mayo.

TG4 coverage will begin at 1pm and will be fronted by Micheál Ó Domhnaill. Deferred coverage of the Allianz Hurling League clash between Waterford and Dublin will wrap up the broadcast.

🏐 Kerry host Monaghan in the 2023 Allianz Football League, Division 1 Round 2. TICKETS https://t.co/gaDLr9gLfm and in participating Centra & SuperValu Ireland stores. #WeAreKerry #CiarraíAbú pic.twitter.com/9iQHiJglm4 — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) January 30, 2023

What is at stake?

As Allianz League and All-Ireland champions, Kerry know that they have a target on their backs this year, and a last-gasp defeat to Donegal is not how they would have wanted to start the campaign.

Monaghan pushed hard to get something out of their encounter with Armagh last week, in what was Vinnie Corey’s first game as manager.

Kerry only lost once during last year’s league campaign, and another defeat here could see them playing catch-up over the coming weeks.

