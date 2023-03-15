Kerry v Roscommon: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Kerry v Roscommon: TV info.

Kerry take on Roscommon in the Allianz Football League this weekend, and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

The Kingdom have endured a difficult defence of their league title, having lost three of their five games, while Roscommon look well-placed for a spot in the final as we enter the penultimate weekend of the round-robin.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Kerry v Roscommon on TV.

When does Kerry v Roscommon take place?

Kerry host Roscommon at Austin Stack Park on Saturday March 18th, with throw-in scheduled for 7.30pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on TG4, with coverage presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill getting underway at 7pm.

Earlier in the day, fans will be able to enjoy an Allianz Football League double-header on RTE 2. More on that here.

2023 so far.

2022 champions Kerry are finding things tougher this time around, with an opening weekend defeat to Donegal being the first of three losses for Jack O’Connor’s men in the campaign to date.

Roscommon flew out of the blocks in their first season back in Division 1, winning their opening three games before suffering losses at the hands of Monaghan and Mayo.

Davy Burke’s side currently have six points, level with Galway and two behind leaders Mayo.

Kerry are further down the table on four points, tied with Tyrone and Monaghan.

