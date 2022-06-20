Kerry v Mayo: TV details, throw-in time and team news for All-Ireland quarter-final

Kerry v Mayo.

Kerry v Mayo is one of four All-Ireland football quarter-finals that will be broadcast live on TV this weekend, as the race for Sam Maguire hots up.

Of the four, the meeting between the two traditional Gaelic Football heavyweights is arguably the most anticipated, with the whole of Ireland waiting to see if either county can end long waits for a Championship.

Long waits for Sam.

Kerry haven’t lifted Sam in eight years, the longest period they have gone without All-Ireland glory since an 11-year hiatus between 1986 and 1997.

As for Mayo, nobody needs to be told about their drought, which has now gone on for 70 years and has taken in 11 appearances in the All-Ireland Final without a victory.

If that run is to come to an end, James Horan’s side will need to get past the favourites for the title – here’s everything you need to know about Kerry v Mayo this weekend.

When does Kerry v Mayo take place?

Kerry v Mayo takes place on Sunday June 26th, with a throw-in time of 4pm.

It will be the second match of an All-Ireland quarter-final double-header at Croke Park on Sunday, following the meeting between Galway and Armagh at 1.45pm.

The other quarter-finals, Derry v Clare and Dublin v Cork, will both take place at GAA HQ on Saturday.

Will Kerry v Mayo be on TV?

Both quarter-finals on Sunday will be broadcast live on RTE 2. Saturday’s action will unfold live on Sky Sports Arena.

All games will be available on GAA GO for viewers outside of the UK & Ireland at a cost of €10.

How did we get here?

Kerry qualified directly for the All-Ireland quarter-final by virtue of winning the Munster Championship. On their way to provincial glory, the Kingdom defeated Cork in their semi-final by a score of 0-23 to 0-11, before making light work of Limerick in the final, winning by a score of 1-28 to 0-08.

Mayo fell at the first hurdle in Connacht, losing in the quarter-final to Galway by a solitary point, all the way back on April 24th. They bounced back by winning qualifiers against Monaghan and Kildare as they look to finally end their long wait for Sam.

Fixtures for our Mayo Senior and Minor Footballers this weekend.

Fixtures for our Mayo Senior and Minor Footballers this weekend.

What is the team news?

