Kerry and Galway name teams for All-Ireland Final

Kerry and Galway teams.

Kerry and Galway have named their teams for Sunday’s All-Ireland Football Final at Croke Park.

Tribesmen manager Padraig Joyce and Kingdom boss Jack O’Connor have both named unchanged line-ups for Sunday’s showdown, as the counties go head-to-head for the right to lift Sam Maguire.

Kerry include Gavin White in line-up.

The big news on the Kerry side is that Gavin White has been named in the starting XV, despite hobbling off in their semi-final win over Dublin a fortnight ago.

White sustained a knee injury during the second half of that game but has been included following doubts over his fitness.

Elsewhere, there is no room for Dara Moynihan in the squad, after he sustained an injury in training earlier this week. Stefan Okunbor comes into the panel in his place.

Galway name unchanged team.

As for Galway, Joyce has kept faith in the side that overcame Derry in their All-Ireland semi-final two weeks ago.

It’s the fourth match in succession that Joyce has named an unchanged team, with Sean Kelly captaining the team as usual.

TV details.

The All-Ireland Football Final takes place on Sunday July 24th at Croke Park, with a throw-in time of 3.30pm.

The showpiece will be broadcast live on RTE 2, with coverage beginning at 2pm. It will also be shown on Sky Sports Arena, where coverage will start at 2.30pm.

For those outside the country, the match will be available to watch on GAAGO.

The starting teams are as follows:

Kerry: Shane Ryan; Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Brian Ó Beaglaíoch, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White; David Moran, Jack Barry; Diarmuid O’Connor, Seán O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien; Paudie Clifford, David Clifford, Paul Geaney.

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Liam Silke, Seán Kelly, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Kieran Molloy; Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid; Patrick Kelly, Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney; Robert Finnerty, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh.

