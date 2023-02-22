Close sidebar

Kerry v Armagh: Day, throw-in time and TV info

by James Fenton

Kerry take on Armagh in the Allianz Football League this weekend and you’ll find everything you need to know, from throw-in time to TV info, below.

The Kingdom welcome the Orchard County to Tralee for Round 4 of the 2023 Division campaign, with both sides having mixed fortunes in their matches so far.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Kerry v Armagh on TV.

What day and time does Kerry v Armagh take place?

Kerry take on Armagh in Austin Stack Park on Saturday February 25th, with throw-in scheduled for 5pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2, with coverage fronted by Damian Lawlor from 4.40pm.

Analysis will be provided by Colm Cooper and Lee Keegan, with commentary from Darragh Maloney and Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

2023 so far.

Kerry endured a humbling evening in Mayo last Saturday, as they fell to a 2-14 to 1-10 defeat against Kevin McStay’s men.

Prior to that, Jack O’Connor‘s side lost to Donegal on the opening weekend, before defeating Monaghan 3-16 to 0-14 in Killarney.

Armagh suffered their first defeat of the campaign last weekend, going down 1-12 to 0-12 against Roscommon.

Before that, they beat Monaghan on the opening weekend, ahead of a 0-17 apiece draw with Mayo.

What happened in 2022?

Kerry beat Armagh 1-13 to 0-13 on their way to being crowned Division 1 champions, before winning Sam Maguire in the summer.

Armagh put in a respectable league campaign, finishing third in the Division 1 table, before being being beaten by Galway on penalties in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

