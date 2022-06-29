John Kiely sends ominous warning to Galway ahead of All-Ireland semi-final

John Kiely sends warning to Galway.

Limerick manager John Kiely has sent an ominous warning to Galway ahead of the All-Ireland semi-final between the two counties on Sunday.

The All-Ireland champions come up against the Tribesmen on the back of a four-week break since they defeated Clare in the Munster Final on June 5th, and Kiely feels that the hiatus will work to his side’s advantage.

Galway, on the other hand, will have just had a fortnight’s break since they overcame Cork in their quarter-final, much of which will have been taken up by manager Henry Shefflin plotting how to beat a county that has won three out of the last four All-Irelands.

John Kiely: “The break was what we needed.”

“Maybe four years ago, if you had said you’re going to get a four-week break, different scenario,” Kiely said of his side’s month away from the glare of the Championship.

“This time around, it was exactly what we needed after a long, tough game against Clare. We needed a little bit of time for the bodies to heal after that.

“It’s a different group now, an older, more mature group. We have a lot more experience as coaches as well so I think we have managed it really well. Everybody is really happy with the schedule and I think that’s half the battle. They feel that they have enough time for recovery, enough time for work.”

Limerick v Galway.

Limerick are the form team of the past few years with their 2018 All-Ireland success bridging a gap since their previous victory in 1973.

Kiely’s men then followed that up with further Liam MacCarthy glory in both 2020 and 2021, with their last Championship defeat coming against Kilkenny in the 2019 semi-final.

“We lost by a point and hit 17 wides,” Kiely said, reflecting on that day. “I don’t think there was much wrong there. Score two of those wides and you’ve won the game.”

Limerick v Galway takes place this coming Sunday, with a throw-in time of 3.30pm. All of the TV details can be found here.

