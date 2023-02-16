John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer: Full retirement statement as Tipp great calls time on career

John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer announces retirement.

Two-time All-Ireland winner John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

A statement issued on the Tipperary GAA website confirms that the Killenaule clubman has played his last game for the Premier County.

Tipperary statement.

“Killenaule’s John O’Dwyer has today confirmed his retirement from inter-county hurling with Tipperary,” it begins.

“John first played for Tipperary as a 16-year-old when he joined the minor panel during the 2008 Munster Championship. He made his first appearance for the team on the 30th April 2008 and scored two points in the 3-21 to 1-12 defeat of Limerick.

“John joined the Tipperary under 21 panel in 2010 and he made his debut for the team on the 14th July 2010 scoring a point from full-forward in a 2-17 to 0-21 extra-time defeat of Cork. John won Munster and All Ireland championship medals in 2010. John went on to captain the Tipperary under 21 team in 2012.

“John joined the Tipperary senior panel in 2013. He made his first appearance for the team on the 23rd February 2013 and scored three points from centre-forward in a 0-26 to 1-11 defeat by Cork.

“During his time on the Tipperary Senior hurling panel John won All Ireland senior hurling championship medals in 2016 and 2019, Munster senior hurling championship medals in 2015 and 2016. a Railway cup medal in 2016 and an All Star in 2014.”

“It was a great pleasure.”

O’Dwyer, who missed the entire 2022 season with a knee injury, added his own words of thanks to management and supporters.

“I would like to thank all the management teams from Minor level up to Senior who helped me over the last 15 years. It was a great pleasure to represent my county and win some silverware along the way. Thanks to those close to me and to my club Killenaule, who without their support it wouldn’t have been possible. So long.”

