Jack O’Connor fires warning to Dublin ahead of All-Ireland semi-final

Jack O’Connor fires warning to Dublin.

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has warned Dublin that his players will be fiercely determined to beat the men from the capital in their All-Ireland semi-final.

The Kingdom secured their place in the last four by beating Mayo 1-18 to 0-13 at Croke Park on Sunday, and will come up against their old rivals on July 10th.

Kerry v Dublin.

Kerry and Dublin last played each other in the Championship in the 2019 final, which the Dubs eventually won after a replay, and O’Connor has warned that his players won’t have forgotten the pain of that defeat.

“The bottom line here is these Kerry players have been yearning to get a cut at the Dubs from as far back as three years ago,” O’Connor said. “They lost an All-Ireland out there that they would feel they could have won. We certainly won’t be lacking motivation but neither will Dublin.

“Dublin will want to show that they’re back as good as ever, the team that won the six-in-a-row. They had a blip last year and they look to have rediscovered the hunger and the drive that got them to that six-in-a-row.”

Kerry play Dublin in the 2022 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final. 💚💛 #wearekerry #ciarraíabú pic.twitter.com/Esn6RzPCOF — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) June 26, 2022

As part of that historic six-in-a-row, Dublin also defeated Kerry in the 2015 final, and the 2011 final before that.

Kerry have won just one All-Ireland since the 2011 showpiece, and that came in 2014 when they defeated Donegal in the final.

Jack O’Connor on David Clifford.

David Clifford was the goalscorer against Mayo on Sunday and O’Connor confirmed that the Fossa man did so while carrying an injury.

“Obviously David was struggling through much of the first half. The boys worked on him at half-time but obviously he has an injury and, sure, look, we’ll have to wait and see and get it scanned and see what’s the story.

“But he’s the kind of a player you’d nearly give the benefit of the doubt to most of the time. He’s not just an ordinary player and he showed it with the goal he scored which was a serious goal, because it came at a time when we were struggling to get scores and we were struggling to get a foot-hold on the game.”

Kerry v Dublin will take place at Croke Park on Sunday July 10th, with a throw-in time of 3.30pm.

