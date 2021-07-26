All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals: Dates, times and venues confirmed

Hurling quarter-finals set for this Saturday.

The dates and venues for this year’s All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals have been confirmed following this morning’s draw, with both matches to be played this coming Saturday.

Last year’s losing All-Ireland finalists Waterford will come up against neighbours Tipperary on Saturday at 1.30pm in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in a game that will be shown live on RTE 2.

Following that, Leinster Championship runners-up Dublin will play Cork at 7pm in Semple Stadium. This match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Waterford and Cork progressed to the hurling quarter-finals on Saturday.

Waterford go into their meeting with Tipperary on the back of a thrilling 1-30 to 3-20 victory over Galway on Saturday, while Tipp are in the quarter-final stage due to reaching the Munster Final, where they surrendered a 10-point half-time lead to Limerick to eventually lose 2-29 to 3-21.

Cork, meanwhile, defeated Clare by a score of 3-19 to 1-23 on Saturday and will come up against a Dublin side who lost 1-25 to 0-19 in the Leinster Final just over a week ago.

Hurling quarter-finals open to spectators.

7,000 spectators will be permitted to attend the Waterford v Tipperary match at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, with another 4,000 allowed to be present at Dublin v Cork in Thurles.

Speaking after the draw was made on RTE’s Morning Ireland today, former Tipperary hurler Shane McGrath said: “Tipp have had Waterford’s number the last few years now. They’ve met eight times since 2008, when Waterford last won, and Tipp have won seven of them so I’m sure Tipperary people will want to continue that.”

The winners of Dublin versus Cork will go on to face All-Ireland champions Limerick on August 7th, while whoever emerges from the Waterford and Tipperary clash will face Kilkenny on August 8th.

