Glen v Kilmacud Crokes – Time and TV details for All-Ireland Club Football Championship Final

Glen v Kilmacud Crokes – Time and TV details.

Glen take on Kilmacud Crokes in the All-Ireland Club Championship Final this Sunday and you will find the time and TV details below.

Crokes are looking to bounce back from defeat in last year’s showpiece, when they lost out to Kilcoo of Co. Down by a score of 2-18 to 0-13 after extra time.

The South Dublin side have previously won the Andy Merrigan Cup in 1995 and 2009, while victory for Derry champions Glen would represent their first senior title at a national level.

The cup has been out of the capital since Ballyboden won it in 2016, while it hasn’t been in Derry since Ballinderry Shamrocks were champions in 2002.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the 2023 All-Ireland Club Football Championship Final.

When does Glen v Kilmacud Crokes time place?

Glen v Kilmacud Crokes takes place on Sunday at Croke Park on Sunday January 22nd, with a throw-in time of 3.30pm. It will follow the hurling decider between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Dunloy, which starts at the same venue at 1.30pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

Both club finals will be broadcast live on TG4. Coverage will be fronted by Micheál Ó Domhnaill and the broadcast will get underway at 1pm. The matches will also be available to watch on the TG4 Player.

Are you 'For Glen, For Glory'? @WattyGrahamsGAA take on Kilmacud Crokes this Sunday in the @AIB_GAA #GAA All-Ireland Club SFC Final at Croke Park! Tickets available in select SuperValu / Centra stores & online at: https://t.co/dbCE1i29kh #GAABelong #clublivesforever pic.twitter.com/PF6VuEzzlC — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 18, 2023

Are tickets still available?

Adult tickets for the double-header cost €25 and you can get yours via this link.