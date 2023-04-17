Roscommon v Galway: Day, throw-in time and TV info for Connacht SFC semi-final

Roscommon v Galway: TV info.

Roscommon take on Galway in the Connacht Senior Football Championship semi-final this weekend, and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

After Roscommon overcame Mayo in the quarter-final, they now face a date with the Connacht champions.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Galway v Roscommon on TV this weekend.

When does Roscommon v Galway take place?

Roscommon host Galway at Dr. Hyde Park on Sunday April 23rd, with throw-in scheduled for 4pm.

𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 𝗡𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘! Advanced ticket sales only from Centra & SuperValu and online ➡️ https://t.co/CyCBTLdHPI PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS EARLY!#Win200Grand #RosGAA pic.twitter.com/jSCS5v57o0 — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) April 14, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2 and RTE Player, with coverage getting underway at 3.40pm.

Joanne Cantwell will present, with analysis provided by Sean Cavanagh and Lee Keegan, and commentary by Darragh Maloney and Éamonn Fitzmaurice.

It will be the second live GAA game on RTE on Sunday afternoon, after the 2pm throw-in between Waterford and Limerick in the Munster Hurling Championship.

🎟️MATCH TICKETS🎟️

for the Connacht Senior Football Semi-final between Galway v Roscommon on Sunday April 23rd at Dr. Hyde Park are going on sale at 2.00PM today🔽https://t.co/ndv0s6IWXP Advanced ticket sales only from Centra & SuperValu and online pic.twitter.com/F9xdfwipch — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) April 14, 2023

What is at stake?

Roscommon and Galway will be battling for the right to compete in the 2023 Connacht Senior Football Championship Final, against the winners of Sligo v New York.

Due to their league performance, both counties will be competing in the new All-Ireland group format later in the summer, but whoever wins the provincial championship will have the benefit of being seeded.

Galway defeated Roscommon in last year’s Connacht final, on their way to the All-Ireland Final, which they lost to Kerry.

Roscommon got revenge in the Allianz League back in February, when they defeated Galway by a solitary point.

