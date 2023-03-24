Galway v Kerry: Day, time and TV info

Galway v Kerry: TV info.

Galway take on Kerry in the final round of the Allianz Football League Division 1 this weekend, and here’s how you can watch it on TV.

Just two points separate the counties in second and third place in the table, as they each look to join leaders Mayo in the league final next weekend.

Roscommon and Tyrone are also still in contention for that coveted second spot, as the 2023 round-robin enters its final weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Galway v Kerry on TV this weekend.

When does Galway v Kerry take place?

Galway host Kerry at Pearse Stadium on Sunday March 26th, with throw-in scheduled for 1.45pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on TG4, with Micheál Ó Domhnaill presenting coverage from 1pm.

The match will be followed by live coverage of the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final between Kilkenny and Cork, which gets underway at 4pm.

What is at stake?

Galway are on eight points and know that a draw or a win against Kerry would set up an all-Connacht Division 1 final against Mayo.

Kerry, Roscommon, and Tyrone are all on six points, and the Kingdom will reach the final if they beat Galway and Roscommon and Tyrone fail to beat Donegal and Armagh respectively.

However, if Kerry defeat Galway and one or both of Roscommon and Tyrone win their matches, then scoring difference will decide who progresses to the final.

Galway currently have a points difference of +10, compared to +4 for Kerry and +1 each for Roscommon and Tyrone.

Such is the tightness of the Division 1 table that defeat for Kerry, Roscommon or Tyrone could mathematically see them relegated, with Monaghan sitting in the drop zone, just two points behind the trio.

