Galway v Derry: TV details, throw-in time and team news for All-Ireland semi-final

Galway v Derry: TV details.

Galway v Derry is one of two All-Ireland football semi-finals on TV this weekend as the four remaining counties look to book their spot in the final.

Both the Tribesmen and the Oak Leaf County will be looking to end long gaps since they last appeared in final, with Galway’s 2001 success over Meath being the last time they contested the showpiece.

Meanwhile, Derry have been waiting since their victory over Cork in 1993. Here’s everything you need to know about Galway v Derry this weekend.

When does Galway v Derry take place?

Galway v Derry takes place at Croke Park this Saturday, July 9th, with a throw-in time of 5.30pm.

It will be preceded at the same venue by the inaugural Tailteann Cup Final between Cavan and Westmeath, which will get underway at 3pm.

Will Galway v Derry be on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on both RTE 2 and Sky Sports Arena. It will also be available on GAA GO for viewers outside of the UK & Ireland at a cost of €10.

How did we get here?

On their way to winning the Connacht Championship, Galway overcame Mayo, Leitrim and then Roscommon in the final by a score of 2-19 to 2-16.

Due to winning the provincial crown, the Tribesmen skipped the qualifiers and went directly into an All-Ireland quarter-final meeting with Armagh, which will largely be remembered for a mass brawl that took place at full-time.

Once that subsided, the two counties couldn’t be separated in extra-time, leaving Galway to win a historic penalty shootout by four goals to one.

Derry also went straight into the quarter-finals after a victorious Ulster campaign that saw them beat Tyrone, Monaghan and Donegal.

They then made light work of Clare in their All-Ireland last eight encounter, overcoming the Banner by a score of 5-13 to 2-08.

What is at stake on Saturday?

When the quarter-final draw was made, Galway and Derry were placed on the side which contained counties for whom All-Ireland final appearances have been rare in recent times.

Now that Clare and Armagh are out of the way, it’s left to the two remaining counties to battle it out for the right to face regular Croke Park attendees Dublin or Kerry on July 24th.

Galway’s 2001 All-Ireland success was their ninth in total, placing them third in the all-time performances chart behind Kerry and Dublin.

For their part, Derry’s 1993 victory was the only time they’ve lifted Sam Maguire, with their previous final appearance coming in 1958.

Team news.

