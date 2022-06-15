Galway v Cork: TV details, throw-in time and team news for All-Ireland quarter-final

Galway v Cork – TV details.

Galway v Cork is one of two All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals on TV this Saturday, as we move towards the business end of the Championship.

Cork got here by finishing third in the Munster Championship, before beating Antrim in a preliminary quarter-final on Saturday, by a score of 3-27 to 2-19.

Galway rested up.

Galway, meanwhile, lost the Leinster Final to Kilkenny on June 4, meaning that they will have enjoyed more of a rest than their opponents by the time they meet on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the meeting between Galway and Cork.

When does Galway v Cork take place?

The All-Ireland quarter-final between Galway and Cork will take place at Semple Stadium in Thurles, with a throw-in time of 1.45pm on Saturday June 18th.

It will be the first match of a double-header at the venue, with the other quarter-final between Clare and Wexford beginning at 3.45pm.

Will the game be on TV?

Both matches will be broadcast live on RTE 2, with coverage beginning at 1.15pm.

How is the form of both counties?

The counties met back in March in the Allianz National Hurling League, with Cork coming out on top by a score of 1-25 to 0-23.

Cork eventually reached the Division 1 final, where they were beaten by Waterford, with the Déise winning 4-20 to 1-23.

The Rebels won two and lost two in the Munster Championship round robin, while Galway finished top of the Leinster table by winning four matches and drawing one.

Next Match: All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final Cork v Galway. Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles

Date & Time: Saturday 18th June at 1:45pm. Tickets on sale tomorrow Monday 13th June @ 12:00pm.#SportsDirectIreland #BorntoPlay pic.twitter.com/Xi6fWxaxaK — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) June 12, 2022

What is at stake?

Galway and Cork will be playing for a place in the All-Ireland semi-final, where they will face back-to-back champions Limerick.

The other semi-final will see the winners of Clare and Wexford take on Kilkenny.

What is the team news?

Cork are sweating on the fitness of key defenders Robert Downey and Sean O’Donoghue, who both limped from the field after last weekend’s win over Antrim.

Forward Shane Kingston is also a doubt for the Rebels, while Galway boss Henry Shefflin appears to have fewer injury concerns.

Team news will be updated in due course.

