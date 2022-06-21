Galway v Armagh: TV details, throw-in time and team news for All-Ireland quarter-final

Galway v Armagh.

Galway v Armagh is one of four All-Ireland football quarter-finals that will be broadcast live on TV this weekend, as the race for Sam Maguire hots up.

Both counties have been waiting since the beginning of the century for the chance to lift Sam Maguire, with Galway last doing so in 2001, before Armagh were crowned All-Ireland champions for the one and only time a year later.

Here’s everything you need to know about Galway v Armagh this weekend.

When does Galway v Armagh take place?

Galway v Armagh takes place on Sunday June 26th, with a throw-in time of 1.45pm.

It will be the first match of an All-Ireland quarter-final double-header at Croke Park on Sunday, preceding the meeting between Kerry and Mayo at 4pm.

The other quarter-finals, Derry v Clare and Dublin v Cork, will both take place at GAA HQ on Saturday.

Will Galway v Armagh be on TV?

Both quarter-finals on Sunday will be broadcast live on RTE 2. Saturday’s action will unfold live on Sky Sports Arena.

All games will be available on GAA GO for viewers outside of the UK & Ireland at a cost of €10.

How did we get here?

Galway qualified directly for the All-Ireland quarter-final by virtue of winning the Connacht Championship. On their way to provincial glory, the Tribesmen overcame Mayo, Leitrim and then Roscommon in the final by a score of 2-19 to 2-16.

Armagh fell at the quarter-final stage in Ulster, losing out to Donegal by a score of 1-16 0-12. They then stayed in Ulster throughout their qualifying campaign, knocking out Tyrone in the first round before exacting revenge on Donegal in round 2, by beating them 3-17 to 0-16.

Rory Grugan scores the second fastest championship goal ever to put @Armagh_GAA in front in the opening seconds. pic.twitter.com/xe9PrVYqdY — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 12, 2022

What is at stake on Sunday?

The tie between Galway and Armagh part of what is widely considered to be the kinder side of the All-Ireland draw, with an easier route to the final.

The winners will take on Derry or Clare in the semi-final, with 2003 being the last time any of those four counties have reached the final, a year when defending champions Armagh lost to Tyrone in the showpiece.

Chances like this don’t come along very often so both Galway and Armagh are sure to be full of motivation to get over the line.

All Ireland Senior Football Quarter Final GAILLIMH v ARD MHACHA

📆Sunday 26 June

📍Croke Park

🕑1:45 PM Limited Tickets remain👇

🎟️https://t.co/2Th9Xt6xDv🎟️#riseofthetribes#gaillimhabú pic.twitter.com/LM2O6TRtoN — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) June 20, 2022

What is the team news?

Team news will be updated in due course.