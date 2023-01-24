All of the GAA on TV this weekend – January 28th & 29th

GAA on TV.

The 2023 GAA inter-county campaign heats up this weekend, with five live matches among the offering on TV.

The evenings are getting slightly longer and that means a return of the Allianz National Football League, with Kerry looking to defend the title they won last year.

GAA on TV – Allianz League returns.

Meanwhile, the Lidl Ladie’s National League enters its second weekend, with champions Meath looking to bounce back from defeat against Dublin last Saturday.

As well as the five live games, TG4 will be showing one deferred game, while RTE will wrap everything up with a League Sunday highlights programme.

Here’s everything you need to know about GAA on TV this weekend.

Saturday January 28th.

Mayo v Kerry – Lidl Ladies’s Football League – 12.15pm – TG4.

Kerry secured a late victory over Waterford in their Division 1 opener last Sunday, while Mayo fell to a 2-11 0-12 defeat against Cork.

Dublin v Kildare – Allianz Football League – 5pm – TG4.

Dublin’s first Division 2 game since 2008 comes against neighbours Kildare, as both sides look to bounce back from relegation last year.

Mayo v Galway – Allianz Football League – 7.30pm – RTE 2.

RTE’s first live National Football League offering of the year comes from Castlebar, as the Connacht rivals go head-to-head in Division 1.

Sunday January 29th.

Roscommon v Tyrone – Allianz Football League – 1.30pm – TG4

Newly-promoted Roscommon take on the 2021 All-Ireland winners in this Division 1 clash.

Donegal v Kerry – Allianz Football League – 3.45pm – TG4

The Allianz Football League and All-Ireland champions make the long journey to Donegal to kick off their 2023 campaign.

Cork v Meath (deferred) – Allianz Football League – 5.35pm – TG4

Delayed coverage of the 1.30pm throw-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. This one will available to watch live on the TG4 app.

League Sunday – 9.30pm – RTE 2.

Highlights of all of the weekend’s action.

Read More About: GAA, gaa on tv, Gaelic Football