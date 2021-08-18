GAA confirm throw-in time for All-Ireland Football final

All-Ireland Final throw-in time confirmed.

The GAA have confirmed that the 2021 All-Ireland Football Final will have a throw-in time of 5 pm on Saturday, September 11th.

After beating Dublin on Saturday, Mayo are through to their second successive All-Ireland Final, where they await the winner of the delayed Kerry v Tyrone semi-final.

All-Ireland semi-final time also confirmed.

The date for Kerry v Tyrone has been pushed back twice due to a Covid outbreak in the Tyrone squad, and the match is now pencilled in for Saturday, August 28th, with a throw-in time of 3.30 pm.

On Sunday evening, the GAA issued a statement to confirm that September 11th was the new date for the All-Ireland Final.

The organisation said: “Following receipt of additional medical information from Tyrone GAA and subsequent deliberations with the relevant parties today, the GAA can confirm arrangements for the concluding stages of the 2021 Football Championship.

“The second semi-final involving Kerry and Tyrone will now take place on Saturday, August 28 with the winners proceeding to a final meeting with Mayo two weeks later on September 11.

“This revised schedule has been finalised with the integrity of the championship in mind and to ensure that Kerry were not denied a semi-final outing.”

On Saturday, Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher urged the GAA to further postpone their meeting with Kerry to ensure the county could field a team.

“We have these boys ready to go through the return to play protocols, they just won’t be ready in time for next weekend,” he said.

Mayo seek first All-Ireland in 70 years.

In the other semi-final, Mayo came from six points down at half-time to beat Dublin by a score of 0-17 to 0-14, following a period of extra time.

They head into the September 11th showpiece in search of their first All-Ireland title since 1951, having lost 10 finals since they last had their hands on Sam Maguire.

Tyrone and Kerry are seeking a first title since 2008 and 2014 respectively and with six-in-a-row champions Dublin now out of the equation, the trophy will have an alternative name on it for the first time in seven years.

