GAA on TV this weekend: Seven matches to be shown across three days

It’s a bumper weekend of GAA matches live on TV.

Seven GAA matches will be on our TV screens this weekend, including the 2020 All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship Final.

Supporters will be able to take in Championship football in Munster and Ulster as well as a couple of underage showpieces that carried over from 2020, due to Covid restrictions.

Two GAA Finals on TV on Saturday.

The first live GAA game of the weekend takes place on Friday night as Kerry take on Galway in the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship at 7.30 pm on TG4.

Then on Saturday, the day will kick off with Tyrone against Cavan in the Ulster Football Championship, a match that will be broadcast on Sky Sports from 4.30 pm.

Those of a hurling persuasion will be able to take in the 2020 All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship Final between Kilkenny and Galway, which will go live at 5 pm on TG4.

Tipperary and Kerry will go head-to-head in the Munster Football Championship on Sky Sports from 7 pm, and then there’s the 2020 U-20 All-Ireland Hurling Championship Final between Dublin and Cork on TG4 from 7.15 pm.

Two big football clashes on Sunday.

Sunday will see two big football clashes, the first of which will be contested between Mayo and Leitrim, as the two counties face off in the Connacht Football Championship. This match will throw in at 2 pm and will be broadcast live on RTE 2.

Then, at 4 pm, both RTE 2 and BBC 1 will broadcast the Ulster Football Championship meeting between Donegal and Derry.

Live GAA matches on TV this weekend.

Friday.

Kerry v Galway (Ladies Football), 7.30 pm – TG4.

Saturday.

Tyrone v Cavan (F), 4.30 pm – Sky Sports.

Kilkenny v Galway (Minor Hurling), 5 pm – TG4.

Tipperary v Kerry (F), 7 pm – Sky Sports.

Dublin v Cork (Under-20 Hurling), 7.15 pm – TG4.

Sunday.

Mayo v Leitrim (F), 2pm – RTE 2.

Donegal v Derry (F), 4pm – RTE 2 & BBC 1.

