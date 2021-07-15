It’s a big weekend of GAA matches live on TV.

Eight GAA matches will be on our TV screens across Saturday and Sunday and they include provincial hurling finals from both Leinster and Munster, as well as some Ulster football action. Dublin continue their quest for a remarkable 11th Leinster Championship in a row when they take on old rivals Meath on Sunday’s semi-final. There’s also the deferred 2020 All-Ireland Minor Football Championship final to look forward to. Here’s how to watch and stream the games.

GAA on TV: Two big hurling clashes on TV on Saturday.

Saturday’s GAA on TV kicks off with an All-Ireland hurling qualifier between Davy Fitzgerald‘s Wexford side and his native Clare. Sky Sports will have live coverage of this match from 1.30 pm.

Then there’s the Ulster Football Championship semi-final between Armagh and Monaghan, with this one also on Sky Sports from 4 pm.

Westmeath and Kerry will both be looking to get their name on the Joe McDonagh Cup for the first time when the final gets underway at 5 pm, live on RTE 2.

At 5.30 pm over on TG4, Armagh will take on Cavan in the Ladies Football Championship.

Finally, for Saturday, Dublin and Kilkenny will face on in the Leinster Hurling Championship Final, live on RTE 2 from 7.30 pm.

GAA on TV: Rivals go head-to-head live on TV on Sunday. Dublin v Meath to be streamed live on GAAGO.

Sunday kicks off with the 2020 All-Ireland Minor Football Final between Kerry and Derry, live on TG4 from 12.45 pm. The counties played out a memorable minor final in 2017, when Kerry’s David Clifford announced himself to a national audience by scoring four goals and four-point in a 6-17 to 1-08 trashing.

Over on RTE 2, Tyrone and Donegal face off in the Ulster Football Championship semi-final from 1.45 pm in what is the first of two clashes between provincials rivals on TV on Sunday.

All-Ireland Hurling champions Limerick will be aiming to win their third Munster Final in a row when they take on Tipperary from 4 pm, live on RTE 2. Finally, Dublin take on Meath in the Leinster Senior Football semi-final at 4:30 on GAAGO.

Live GAA matches on TV this weekend.

Saturday.

Wexford v Clare (H), 1.30pm, – Sky Sports.

Armagh v Monaghan (F), 4pm – Sky Sports.

Westmeath v Kerry (H), 5pm – RTE 2.

Armagh v Cavan (Ladies Football), 5.30 – TG4.

Dublin v Kilkenny (H), 7.30pm – RTE 2.

Sunday.

Kerry v Derry (Minor Football), 12.45pm – TG4.

Tyrone v Donegal (F), 1.45pm – RTE 2.

Limerick v Tipperary (H), 4pm – RTE 2.

Dublin v Meath (F), 4:30 pm – GAAGO. (You can watch the Leinster Senior Football semi-final with a one-off payment of €8. Or you can buy a domestic pass for all remaining championship games for €25).

