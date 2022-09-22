GAA 2023: Proposed changes to inter-county calendar in full

GAA: 2023 calendar changes.

The GAA will consider scrapping the Allianz Football League Final in 2023, after a number of changes to next year’s calendar were proposed.

This weekend, the GAA’s Central Council will consider the request by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC), which features a number of other proposed changes to the 2023 calendar.

GAA 2023: Football Final potentially scrapped.

If passed, the four divisional football finals will give way to an expanded Championship programme, which would begin with provincial clashes in the second weekend of April.

The Allianz Hurling League Finals would still go ahead under the new proposal and would take place on the weekend of April 1st and 2nd.

The Munster and Leinster hurling round-robin Championship campaign would then get underway on the weekend of April 23rd and 24th.

May, June and July.

Moving into the May, the Connacht and Ulster Football Finals would be held on May 6th and 7th, followed by the Leinster and Munster deciders a week later.

The qualifiers for the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup competitions take place over three weekends, starting on May 20th.

The Munster and Leinster Hurling Finals would be held on the same day, June 11th, while the Joe McDonagh Cup Final would be pushed forward to May 27th or 28th.

The second-ever Tailteann Cup final would be down for July 15th or 16th, with the All-Ireland Hurling Final taking place on July 23rd.

It has requested by the CCCC that the All-Ireland Football Final takes place on Sunday July 30th, a week later than planned.

Round-robin.

It was agreed in February that round-robin format for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship will take effect in 2023.

The format will see 16 counties compete in four groups of four, with the winner of each group progressing to the quarter-finals, while second and third-placed teams will contest the remaining four places.

The changes being considered this weekend are aimed at further facilitating the split season between the club and inter-county campaigns, which saw the All-Ireland Finals take place in July of this year, rather than August or September.

