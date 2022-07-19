GAA issue apology to Clare for All-Ireland Final blunder

GAA issue apology to Clare.

The GAA have issued an apology to Clare GAA, after the county’s four All-Ireland hurling successes were omitted from the match programme for Sunday’s final at Croke Park.

In the ‘roll of honour’ section listing the number of All-Ireland titles won by each county, there was no mention of Clare, whose four Championships place them joint-eighth alongside Offaly in the all-time list.

GAA statement.

Coincidentally, the Banner County’s 1995 and 1997-winning teams were present at Sunday’s showpiece between Limerick and Kilkenny, as they were honoured in a jubilee celebration of their victories.

“Eagle-eyed match programme readers at Sunday’s GAA Hurling All-Ireland final will have spotted an omission in our roll of honour listing with Clare’s four wins missing from the table,” begins a statement on the GAA website.

“This was down to an error in the editing process. Apologies to Clare GAA, not least the 1995 and ’97 Banner County teams who were present at Croke Park and honoured on the occasion of the jubilee celebration of their wins. Ár mbrón.”

Clare’s successes.

Clare’s mid-90s teams featured prominent names in hurling such as Davy Fitzgerald, Jamesie O’Connor and current senior team manager Brian Lohan.

Managed by Ger Loughnane, the county’s victory against Offaly in the 1995 final ended an 81-year wait since previous last All-Ireland success in 1914.

They followed this up two years later by beating Tipperary in the final, before Fitzgerald managed them to their fourth Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2013.

This year, Lohan led the team to the All-Ireland semi-finals, where they were beaten by Kilkenny. The Cats then went on to lose to Limerick in Sunday’s final, as John Kiely’s side secured a third All-Ireland title in-a-row.

🟡🔵The 1995 and 1997 All-Ireland teams at Croke Park. pic.twitter.com/eRV783WP0E — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) July 17, 2022

