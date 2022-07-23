Full Kilkenny statement as Brian Cody steps down as manager

Brian Cody steps down.

Kilkenny GAA have issued a statement to confirm that Brian Cody is stepping down from his role as Kilkenny senior hurling manager after 24 years.

Cody and Kilkenny ended days of speculation on Saturday afternoon when the below statement was released:

Kilkenny statement on Brian Cody.

“Brian Cody has informed Kilkenny County Board that he is stepping down as Kilkenny Senior Hurling Team Manager.

“Appointed in November 1998 Brian has led the Kilkenny team to unprecedented provincial and national success and is regarded as the greatest manager in the history of hurling.

“As manager, his teams have won eleven All Ireland Hurling Championships (including a record-equalling four in a row between 2006 and 2009), eighteen Leinster Championships, ten National Hurling League titles, seven Walsh Cup titles and an Oireachtas Tournament title.

“In achieving all of this success Brian has created an unbreakable spirit among his players and teams which has come to define Kilkenny hurling.

“Sincere gratitude”

“On behalf of Kilkenny people everywhere, Kilkenny County Board extends sincere gratitude to Brian for his life time of contribution to the county and the commitment and passion he brought as a player and as manager, working tirelessly with a single aim, to do what was best for Kilkenny hurling. The Board would also like to acknowledge the bond Brian helped create between Team Management, Players, County Board, Clubs and Supporters Clubs as all worked seamlessly together in preparing our teams while organising and promoting our games.

“We are aware of the huge debt we owe Brian for the wonderful successes and occasions we have enjoyed as we watched the teams he created play and succeed. Wherever and whenever our games are discussed in the future, Brian Cody’s achievements will be the benchmark managers will be measured by.

“We wish Brian all the best in the future. Brian, Go raibh míle maith agat, guimis gach rath ort as seo amach.”

Cody’s final match as Kilkenny manager was Sunday’s All-Ireland Final defeat to Limerick, the 17th time he has led the Cats into the annual showpiece.

