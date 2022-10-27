2022 PwC All-Star football team: Kerry lead the way with seven places

2022 PwC All-Star football team.

The 2022 PwC All-Star football team has been named and All-Ireland champions Kerry lead the way with seven places in the team.

The Kingdom are represented by David and Paudie Clifford, as well as Sean O’Shea, Shane Ryan, Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley and Gavin White.

Five football All-Stars for Galway.

Championship runners-up Galway occupy five places in the team in Damien Comer, Shane Walsh, Liam Silke, John Daly and Cillian McDaid, while semi-finalists Derry are represented by Chrissy McKaigue and Conor Glass.

The final place in the team goes to Dublin’s Ciaran Kilkenny, who equals Stephen Cluxton’s record of six All-Stars for the Boys in Blue.

Only Pat Spillane (9), Colm Cooper (8) and Mikey Sheehy (7) have more on a national level.

Kerry recognised for winning Sam.

In a year that saw Kerry take Sam Maguire back to the Kingdom for the first time since 2014, a new generation of Kingdom stars have rightly been recognised for their achievement.

Of their seven All-Stars this year, only the Clifford brothers and semi-final hero O’Shea have been named in the team before.

David Clifford picks up his fourth All-Star, while his brother Paudie and O’Shea have been recognised for the second time in their careers.

Aside from Kilkenny, all of the non-Kerry players in the team have received their first All-Stars.

The awards will be presented at Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday evening in an event that will be broadcast live on RTE 2 from 7pm.

The full 2022 PwC All-Star football team is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Shane Ryan (Kerry)

Defenders:Chrissy McKaigue (Derry), Jason Foley (Kerry), Liam Silke (Galway), Tadhg Morley (Kerry), John Daly (Galway), Gavin White (Kerry)

Midfielders: Conor Glass (Derry) Cillian McDaid (Galway)

Forwards: Paudie Clifford (Kerry), Sean O’Shea (Kerry), Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin), David Clifford (Kerry), Damien Comer (Galway), Shane Walsh (Galway).

Read More About: all-stars, ciaran kilkenny, david clifford, GAA, Gaelic Football, kerry