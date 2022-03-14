The 2022 Fitzgibbon Cup Team of the Year has been named

Fitzgibbon Cup Team of the Year.

The Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year has been named and it features six players from champions UL.

The University of Limerick came out on top at the expense of NUIG in this year’s Electric Ireland Higher Education Fitzgibbon Cup final, thanks largely to a late Mikey Kiely goal.

The Waterford man has been rewarded for his strong campaign with a place in the team of the year, along with UL teammates Gearóid O’Connor, Mark Rodgers, TJ Brennan, Bryan O’Mara, and Ciaran Connolly.

Four NUIG players can take consolation by being included in the team, namely Jack Fitzpatrick, Cian Lynch, John Fleming and Evan Niland, while beaten semi-finalists GMIT (Darach Fahy and Cianán Fahy) and IT Carlow (Podge Delaney and Niall Brassil) have two representatives each, with the last remaining spot going to Fionán Mackessy of MTU Kerry.

Larry McCarthy congratulates Team of the Year inductees.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to the players on their achievements throughout this season’s Championship and for being named on the Hurling Team of the Year,” GAA President Larry McCarthy said of the selection.

“Following its absence in 2021, it was wonderful to watch the excellent standard of hurling on offer in this year’s Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships. These players contributed to some fantastic moments for their 3rdlevel institutions over the last few months and we look forward to celebrating their achievements at a formal ceremony later in the year.”

The Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Football Team of the Year for the Sigerson Cup will be unveiled on Monday 21st March.

The Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year can be viewed in full below:

Darach Fahy – GMIT, Ardrahan, Galway Podge Delaney – IT Carlow, The Harps, Laois TJ Brennan – UL, Clarinbridge, Galway Jack Fitzpatrick, NUIG, Killimordaly, Galway Cianán Fahy – GMIT, Ardrahan, Galway Bryan O Mara – UL, Holycross/Ballycahill, Tipperary Niall Brassil – IT Carlow, James Stephens, Kilkenny Ciaran Connolly – UL, Loughmore/Casteleiney, Tipperary Fionán Mackessy – MTU Kerry, St Brendan’s, Kerry Cian Lynch – NUIG, Patrickswell, Limerick Gearóid O’Connor – UL, Moyne/Templetuohy, Tipperary John Fleming – NUIG, Meelick Eyrecourt, Galway Mikey Kiely – UL, Abbeyside/Ballinacourty, Waterford Mark Rodgers – UL, Scariff, Clare Evan Niland – NUIG, Clarinbridge, Galway

