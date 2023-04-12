Fermanagh v Derry: Day, throw-in time and TV info for Ulster quarter-final

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Fermanagh and Derry on TV.

When does Fermanagh v Derry take place?

Fermanagh v Derry takes place in Enniskillen on Saturday April 15th, with throw-in scheduled for 5pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC 2, with coverage getting underway at 4.45pm.

Sarah Mulkerrins will present, with analysis being provided by Oisin McConville, Michael Murphy and Mickey Harte.

2023 so far.

Ulster champions Derry gained promotion to Allianz Division 1 by topping the Division 2 table, but they lost out to Dublin in the divisional final at Croke Park.

Fermanagh had a similar experience in Division 3, finishing first in the round robin and gaining promotion, but losing to Cavan in their divisional final.

Get Terrace, John Vesey Stand & East Stand tickets for @FermanaghGAA 🟩⬜️ v @Doiregaa 🟥⬜️ in the #Ulster2023 SFC Quarter Final at Brewster Park! Sat 15th April 5pm Buy in advance online & in selected stores. No cash sales at the venue Buy here 👉https://t.co/tCaEbF0FXW pic.twitter.com/8IdhCoVRHL — Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) April 3, 2023

What is at stake?

The winners on Saturday will go on to face the winners of Tyrone v Monaghan in the Ulster semi-final.

The reward for winning the Ulster Championship will be the status of first seeds in the new All-Ireland group stage, which begins in May.

This would mean that the Ulster champions would avoid being placed in a group with the other provincial winners from Leinster, Munster and Connacht.

Who are in the other Ulster quarter-finals and when do they take place?

Tyrone v Monaghan takes place on Sunday April 16th, with Cavan v Armagh scheduled for Saturday April 22nd, and Down v Donegal pencilled in for the following day.