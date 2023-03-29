Fermanagh v Cavan: Day, throw-in time and TV info for Allianz Football League Division 3 final

However, there’s still the matter of deciding the destination of the Division 3 silverware. Here’s everything you need to know about watching Fermanagh v Cavan on TV.

When does Fermanagh v Cavan take place?

Fermanagh v Cavan takes place at Croke Park on Saturday April 1st, with throw-in confirmed for 7.15pm.

There is only one place to be on Saturday at 7.15pm! 💚🤍 Get your tickets for Croke Park in

Rooneys Centra, Belleek or SuperValu, Newtownbutler Online at: https://t.co/cpNHT1W9Gn pic.twitter.com/1CXarjzC2p — Fermanagh GAA (@FermanaghGAA) March 27, 2023

How can I watch Fermanagh v Cavan on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on TG4 as the first part of a league final double-header, after the Division 4 Final between Sligo and Wicklow, which begins at the same venue at 5pm.

The broadcast will break for the news at 6.30pm, before returning at 7.05pm.

TG4’s coverage will be the start of a bumper weekend of divisional finals on the channel, with Derry and Dublin facing off at 1.45pm on Sunday, followed by Mayo v Galway at 4pm on the same day.

2023 so far.

After achieving promotion from Division 4 last year, Cavan flew out of the blocks this time around by winning their opening five matches in Division 3.

They then suffered defeat at the hands of Antrim and Saturday’s opponents Fermanagh in their final two games.

That win for Fermanagh saw them pip Cavan to top spot in the table, with the only defeat in the Ernesiders’ seven matches coming against Offaly on February 5th.