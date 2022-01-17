Electric Ireland to stream Higher Education Championship double-header this Wednesday

Sigerson Cup and Fitzgibbon Cup games to be streamed.

Electric Ireland have announced that they will livestream one game from the Sigerson Cup and one from the Fitzgibbon Cup this Wednesday, January 19th.

The 2022 Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup got underway last week, once again shining a light on the immense Gaelic football talents on display at Ireland’s Higher Level institutions.

Electric Ireland streaming details.

This coming week will see the first sliotar thrown in the hurling equivalent, the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup and there will be plenty of action for supporters to watch from both codes.

On Wednesday, Electric Ireland will stream a double-header of Higher Education Championship matches on their YouTube channel, starting with the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Round 2B meeting between UCD and UCC, which begins at 6pm and will be broadcast via this link.

This will be followed by the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup clash Round 1 between UCD and NUI Galway, which has a throw-in time of 7.45pm and will be available to watch here.

UCD’s Ray Connellan staying positive.

UCD’s footballers got their Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup campaign off to a disappointing start last Wednesday, when they lost to MTU Kerry by a score of 1-13 to 0-11.

Despite this, Ray Connellan, their Westmeath corner-forward is staying positive ahead of the clash with UCC at Belgfield.

“It’s football, you win some, you lose some. So we need to get back out there now and get a win against UCC [this] week,” he said.

“We have UCC at home which is great. It was a long trip down to Tralee and that might have dampened our game a little bit.

“In any Sigerson tie, you’re guaranteed a bit of a dog fight, that’s just the way college games are particularly this time of year when pitches are a bit softer and games are a bit slower.

“But we really need to go at them and have the confidence to prove that we’re a better side than what we showed in the first game and come out of there with a win.”

We caught up with #FirstClassRivals Ray Connellan and Brian McLoughlin who gave us a glance at the UCD squad ahead of their pursuit for the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup this season! pic.twitter.com/GBsAEGBCaB — Electric Ireland (@ElectricIreland) January 14, 2022

Connellan welcomes Sigerson Cup return.

The Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup wasn’t played in 2021 due to the pandemic and Connellan, for one, is glad to see it back after a two-year hiatus.

“I’ve said before how much I enjoy Sigerson football so it was really nice to get back out there and have a proper Sigerson Cup tie again.

“It would have been a lot nicer to be coming away (from Kerry) with a win on the long trip back to Dublin but it is just enjoyable to be back out there again.”

Live coverage of both games of the aforementioned will also be available on the Electric Ireland website as well as GAA.ie.

Today, we are excited to welcome back the Electric Ireland Higher Education Championships for 2022! Watch this season as rivals at intercounty level play together for some of the most sought-after titles! Keep up to date on all the action with #FirstClassRivals pic.twitter.com/oxYqKWbu6e — Electric Ireland (@ElectricIreland) January 13, 2022

The full fixture list for this week’s Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup is as follows:

Tuesday January 18th.

Letterkenny IT v University of Limerick in Connacht GAA AirDrome at 3.30PM

Queens University v NUI Galway in Whitehall Colmcilles GAA at 7PM

MTU Kerry v MTU Cork in MTU Kerry (Tralee) at 7PM

Wednesday January 19th.

St Mary’s University v DCU Dóchas Éireann in Davitts at 2PM

UCD v UCC in Belfield at 6PM

TU Dublin v Maynooth in Grangegorman at 7PM

IT Carlow v Sligo IT in Carlow at 7.30PM

